EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso will continue to see afternoon highs in the 80s before a cold front arrives and drops afternoon highs to the 60s.

Forecast for 10/20/2022

This strong cold front will produce strong winds Saturday through Monday, with the strongest winds being Monday.

Temperatures are expected to dip to the 60s Monday before warming into the low 70s Tuesday through much of next week.

