Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storms possible for Labor Day Weekend

El Paso is done with tropical moisture, now it’s getting ready for the typical monsoonal moisture to hit this weekend.

Forecast for 09/02/2021

Storm chances are expected to rise Friday through the weekend as we see monsoonal moisture return to the area.

This means isolated storms are expected just in time for Friday night football and Saturday night.

Storm chances are expected to back off Sunday, but return Monday, just in time for Labor Day.

Storms are not expected to be widespread, but there is still a chance for rain these next few days, so be prepared.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: