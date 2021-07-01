Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storms are expected to continue through the weekend

El Paso saw nearly an inch of rain at the airport Thursday afternoon, as a storm flooded much of NE El Paso.

Forecast for 07/01/2021

The atmosphere has plenty of moisture and is very unstable, if a storm tries to move through the Sun City, it is expected to produce heavy rainfall, which can lead to flash flooding.

Rain chances continue in the forecast through the weekend and much of next week.

Afternoon highs are expected to warm to the low 90s for the next 9 days.

