Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm system arrives Friday; Pleasant weekend

El Paso had beautiful weather Thursday, and will soon see stronger winds take over Friday.

A storm system will move into our region Friday, producing strong winds and possible rain chances.

These rain chances are mainly for Friday morning, and the strong winds are expected between 2pm to about 7pm.

The cooler air will filter in Saturday, dropping afternoon highs to the low 60s.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm, leading to a forecast high of 72 degrees Tuesday of next week.

Speaking of next week, the next storm system will push through the region, producing strong winds once again Tuesday through Wednesday, knocking afternoon highs to the mid 50s Thursday.

Forecast for 01/28/2021

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.