El Paso is getting ready to see more storm chances Friday and once again Saturday.
Moisture will retreat to the east Sunday, allowing afternoon highs to reach near triple digit heat.
Expect 100 degrees Monday through much of next week, so make sure to stay hydrated and cool those days.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances to last a couple of more days
- Runs in the family: UTEP’s Sean Bailey goes for gold at NCAA Championships
- Luna scores first pro goal, lifts Locomotive FC to 1-0 win at Austin
- Chihuahuas take series opener in Round Rock, 6-3
- Utah man sentenced to 30 years for ‘chilling’ murder of wife on cruise