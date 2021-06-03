Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances to last a couple of more days

El Paso is getting ready to see more storm chances Friday and once again Saturday.

Moisture will retreat to the east Sunday, allowing afternoon highs to reach near triple digit heat.

Expect 100 degrees Monday through much of next week, so make sure to stay hydrated and cool those days.

