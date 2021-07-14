Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances return Thursday

El Paso is expecting to see storm chances starting Thursday, lasting through much of next week.

Forecast for 07/14/2021

We expect to see quite a bit of moisture Thursday afternoon, which could lead to the possibility of heavy rainfall for parts of El Paso.

El Paso could see severe weather this weekend, as we have widespread strong storm chances for Saturday afternoon.

Flooding will be one of the threats to be on the lookout for in the coming days, so make sure you are stocked up on sandbags and everything you need to protect your home.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

