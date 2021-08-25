Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances return this weekend

El Paso is expected to continue seeing hot temperatures and dry conditions, but that won’t last too long.

Forecast for 8/25/2021

Moisture is expected to return as early as Saturday, although we don’t expect decent rain chances until Sunday.

Even then, our rain chances are expected to be limited throughout the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Afternoon highs are expected to gradually cool to the upper 80s by Thursday of next week!

