Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances return Friday

El Paso is expected to see the return of storm chances as a storm system begins to track our way.

Forecast for 09/22/2021

Afternoon highs are also expected to warm as a high pressure system tries to take over the area.

It won’t be too successful as a low pressure system quickly pushes it out of the way and produces slight chances for rain and slightly cooler weather this weekend.

Other than that, we are expecting pleasant weather these next 9 days.

