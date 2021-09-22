Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances return Friday

El Paso is expected to see the return of storm chances as a storm system begins to track our way.
Afternoon highs are also expected to warm as a high pressure system tries to take over the area.
It won’t be too successful as a low pressure system quickly pushes it out of the way and produces slight chances for rain and slightly cooler weather this weekend.
Other than that, we are expecting pleasant weather these next 9 days.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- Austin stuns Locomotive FC at the death to earn 2-2 draw
- Colorado student arrested after threat had ‘large cache of weapons’ on campus
- Home sales dipped in August after two months of increases
- Hardison, UTEP expect bounce back performance against UNM
- Trump lawyer who wrote plan to overturn election set to speak at national political science conference despite objections