Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances return for the weekend

El Paso is expected to continue to enjoy the dry weather pattern before another round of storms are expected to hit the area this weekend.

Forecast for 08/18/2021

Moisture is expected to return this weekend, producing the possibility of strong storms Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures are forecast to hover near the low 90s for the next 9 days.

