EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cold front is expected to produce strong winds Wednesday night into Thursday, followed by rain chances.
This cold front is expected to drop afternoon highs to the low 90s Thursday and increase the atmospheric moisture, allowing for the possibility of rain chances Thursday afternoon.
Possible thunderstorms Thursday are expected to produce strong downdrafts, heavy rainfall and even hail.
These downdraft winds could produce dust storms as our area is so dry, so be extra cautious.
We expect to dry out quickly Friday, allowing afternoon highs to rebound to the upper 90s this weekend, followed by triple digit highs all week next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
