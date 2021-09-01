Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances possible this weekend

The tropical moisture that was to impact the Borderland area Wednesday and Thursday was short lived, but monsoonal storm chances for the weekend are looking rather promising.

Forecast for 09/01/2021

Storm chances are expected to increase just in time for Friday night football and linger through the weekend.

For those with outdoor plans this Labor Day weekend, storm chances are expected to be slightly widespread Friday through Monday.

Make sure to have those sandbags ready as we may still be needing them this weekend.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

