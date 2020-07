Afternoon highs will soon begin to dip to the upper 90s, as a high pressure system begins to drift further east.

This will allow for moisture to flow into our area, increasing our storm chances well through next week.

As storm chances and moisture increase, afternoon highs will begin to drop to the mid 90s.

Make sure to stay hydrated and cool as we continue to have hot and humid weather across the region.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.