Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances increase Wednesday

One more day of calm and warm weather, before the next storm system arrives.

We expect to see storm chances increase Wednesday, with possible rain chances Thursday through Friday.

There is a low pressure to the west of us by Baja California, which is pumping in moisture into our area. We also have a cold front moving in from the north, which is the trigger we need to spark some storms Wednesday, and then the cold dry air will filter in.

Rain chances do decrease Thursday and Friday, before we completely clear out Saturday afternoon through much of next week.