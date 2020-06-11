Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances increase Thursday

We saw a seasonal afternoon with highs hovering around 95° and light northerly winds in El Paso.

Things will begin to change Wednesday night once winds begin to shift from the southeast.

These southeasterly winds will begin to drag moisture into our area, increasing rain chances through Friday.

Our best chance for an isolated storm is Thursday, with lingering rain chances Friday. The main threat from these storms will be strong downburst winds.

After Friday morning, we dry out for the weekend and quickly heat up to triple digit heat next week.