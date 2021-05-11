Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances increase Thursday and Friday

El Paso is expecting a backdoor cold front overnight, cooling afternoon highs to the low 80s Wednesday, before storm chances increase Thursday and Friday.

Forecast for 05/11/2021

These storm chances are mainly for the afternoon/evening hours on both days, but these storms could be strong enough to produce small hail.

We will see gusty and borderline windy conditions this weekend, with much calmer weather next week.

