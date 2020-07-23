Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances increase through the weekend

El Paso once again saw rain Wednesday, although storms wrapped up in the early afternoon.

No measurable rainfall was registered, but the storm did trigger a flood advisory, which means El Paso is going to continue to see the possibility of floods as storms continue in the forecast.

A classic Monsoon pattern has already established over the desert southwest, which is what has increased our rain chances.

These storm chances will stay in the forecast through the weekend and are capable of producing localized flooding, heavy rainfall, small hail, and strong dowburst winds.

Make sure to have your sandbags ready, and keep an eye on the sky.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.