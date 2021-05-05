Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances increase Friday

El Paso will begin to see an increase in cloud cover Thursday, with the best chances for an isolated storm Friday.

Forecast for 05/05/2021

A storm system is moving our way, producing strong winds and thunderstorm chances Friday afternoon.

Winds will prevail through Saturday, before winds slowly wind down Sunday.

If you have plans for Sunday afternoon outdoors, on Mother’s Day, know that we expect 25 mph winds.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the 90s Thursday and Friday, before dipping into the upper 80s this weekend through much of next week.

