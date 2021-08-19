Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances increase for the weekend

El Paso is expected to continue with this dry trend for at least one more day before storm chances return this weekend.

Forecast for 08/19/2021

Moisture is expected to increase Saturday, producing semi-widespread rain that afternoon.

Lingering rain chances will continue through at least Monday, before drying out for mid week, next week.

Afternoon highs will slowly warm to the mid 90s by Wednesday.

Make sure to grab extra sandbags and prepare for more possible heavy rainfall this weekend.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

