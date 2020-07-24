Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances could lead to possible flooding

A disappointing day weather wise, as not much rain was seen across the Sun City Thursday.

Storm chances continue in the forecast, and with plenty of moisture in the area, heavy rainfall is a threat to look out for.

As seen this week, some of these storms are capable of producing brief heavy rainfall, which could lead to localized flooding.

These storm chances will increase Friday and last through the weekend, increasing our risk for flooding.

Make sure to prepare yourself, and stock up with sandbags if you know your area floods easily.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.