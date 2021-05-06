Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances continue

An isolated storm rolled through El Paso Thursday evening, producing a haboob and light rain.
Round two is expected Friday afternoon, before drying out for the weekend.
One model is indicating we could see as much as .02″ of rain by Friday evening.
Strong winds are also expected Friday and Saturday afternoon, as temperatures top out in the low 90s.
For Mother’s Day, expect 20-25mph winds in the afternoon hours, mostly clear skies, and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
