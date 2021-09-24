Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances continue through the weekend

El Paso is expecting seasonal afternoon highs this weekend, with rain chances lingering through Sunday.

Forecast for 09/24/2021

Rain chances are primarily expected around the late evening hours, so expect possible rain during any afternoon events in both El Paso and Las Cruces.

Starting next week, temperatures are expected to feel a little more seasonal before afternoon highs dip to the low 80s by Thursday of next week.

