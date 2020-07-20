Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances continue this week

El Paso and Las Cruces saw isolated showers move through the area Sunday afternoon.

Highs continue to hit triple digits, marking today the 17th consecutive day of triple digit heat. The longest streak of triple digit highs in El Paso was in 1994, with 23 days. We are currently sitting in third place.

Storm chances will continue through next week, as highs begin to slowly “cool down” to the low 90s.

Make sure to stay hydrated as we will be experiencing hot and humid weather all of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.