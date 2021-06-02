Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances continue this week

Storms developed across the El Paso Wednesday afternoon, and we can expect a repeat Thursday.

In fact, storms will continue in the forecast through at least Saturday before moisture retreats east and dries out the Sun City.

Starting Sunday through much of next week, afternoon highs are expected to near or hit 100 degrees.

On average, our first 100 degree mark is registered June 13th, and as of now, we could potentially hit our first 100 degrees June 10th.

