Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances continue plus a strong cold front is heading our way

Storms hit part of West El Paso, Canutillo, and Santa Teresa late Tuesday night, and we expect more isolated storms Wednesday.
Storm chances will increase Thursday, before clearing out Friday afternoon.
Highs are expected to stay in the low 100’s before a strong cold front arrives Saturday, producing the possibility of heavy rainfall and a 10° drop Sunday evening.
If heavy rain falls Sunday and Monday as forecast, we could be dealing with minor street flooding in El Paso.
Afternoon highs are expected to drop to the upper 80s Monday, before slowly warming to seasonal by the end of next week.
