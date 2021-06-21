Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances and hot weather continue

El Paso is expecting to see thunderstorm chances as a cold front moved through the area Monday afternoon.

Forecast for 06/21/2021

This cold front is expected to drop afternoon highs to the century mark Tuesday, with storm chances in the early part of the day.

Afternoon highs are then expected to climb back up to 105 degrees Friday afternoon, with lingering rain chances the rest of the workweek.

Thankfully, a much stronger cold front is expected this weekend, producing better storm chances Saturday and a much needed cool down Sunday through the beginning of next week.

