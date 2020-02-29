Exclusive 9 day forecast: Spring-like weather this weekend

Expect a spring-like day Saturday, as highs will warm to the mid 70s with breezy conditions.

Our next cold front arrives Sunday, producing windy conditions in the afternoon and cooling highs to the low 60s Monday afternoon.

Rain chances are also expected to kick in Monday night and possibly linger through Tuesday morning.

Speaking of Tuesday, that’s when the next cold front arrives, producing more strong winds and dropping highs to the upper 50s.

We will clear up and warm up Wednesday through the end of next week.