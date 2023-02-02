EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a slow warming trend this weekend as temperatures warm to the low 70s.

Winds are expected to stay calm with mostly clear skies, giving way for Spring-like weather Saturday and Sunday.

The next storm system is expected to arrive Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 02/02/2023

