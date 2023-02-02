EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a slow warming trend this weekend as temperatures warm to the low 70s.
Winds are expected to stay calm with mostly clear skies, giving way for Spring-like weather Saturday and Sunday.
The next storm system is expected to arrive Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.
Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
Latest Headlines:
- Thursday night hoops: Las Cruces boys defeat Mayfield in rivalry showdown
- New Mexico State women take down Cal Baptist 62-61 on late Inoussa jumper
- UTEP upsets No. 21 Middle Tennessee 65-62 on late Jazion Jackson three-pointer
- UTEP men drop road contest at Middle Tennessee, 84-72
- El Paso short-term rental property owners voice their concerns on regulations