EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is going to be under a high pressure system this weekend, which is expected to raise temperatures to 70 degrees.

It is going to feel more like Spring as opposed to winter Saturday.

A cold front will then sweep through the area Sunday, producing strong winds and potential rain chances.

Winds will slowly calm down Monday and temperatures drop to the low 60s, before the next cold front arrives Tuesday.

This cold front is expected to produce strong winds Tuesday and Wednesday, with slight chances for rain Tuesday afternoon.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 01/12/2023

