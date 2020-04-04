Exclusive 9 day forecast: Spring-like weather for the next few days

Beautiful spring-like weather is expected now through at least Tuesday.

Calm winds are expected now through Saturday, before a very weak cold front moves in Saturday. This will cause breezy conditions Sunday and Monday.

Highs will primarily stay in the lower 80s upper 70s through Wednesday.

By then, the next cold front will arrive Thursday, causing afternoon highs to drop to the mid 70s and winds to strengthen.

Our next big wind event is expected to take place Thursday afternoon with 35+ mph.

Winds will weaken and afternoon highs will cool to the low 70s for Friday afternoon.