Exclusive 9 day forecast: Spring-like temperatures, before arctic air arrives

El Paso is expected to top out in the 70s for the rest of the week, before a very cold airmass takes over our region.

An arctic airmass coming out of Canada is making its way toward the Borderland, bringing back winter.

This is what will drop afternoon highs upper 30s Sunday, and low 40s Monday with the possibility of snow both days. It’s going to be a very cold Valentine’s Day this year.

Temperatures will slowly warm next Tuesday through the rest of the workweek.

Forecast for 02/08/2021

