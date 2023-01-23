EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A winter storm system is bringing not only cold temperatures, but the possibility of snow as well.

A light dusting of snow is expected to start late Monday night into Tuesday early morning.

This has prompted delayed starts to many school districts across the region.

Temperatures are expected to stay chilly through the rest of the week.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 01/23/2023

