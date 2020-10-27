Exclusive 9 day forecast: Snow in the forecast Tuesday for El Paso

A strong cold front dropped temperatures to the 60s Monday afternoon and into the 30s Monday night.

Precipitation fell over the Borderland area, everything from rain, to a wintry mix to even snow!

This pattern will continue overnight into Tuesday morning.

As the cold air continues to filter into the region, afternoon highs are not expected to get out of the 30s Tuesday afternoon.

If El Paso manages to register measurable snow Tuesday, that would be the earliest snow ever recorded in El Paso. The previous record was Oct. 28.

Drive safely as slick conditions are expected for the morning commute. Precipitation is expected through the early morning hours on Tuesday.

We expect a possible round two Tuesday night into Wednesday morning before drying out and warming up Thursday through the weekend.

Bring in your pets Monday night and again Tuesday night as overnight lows are expected to either hit or drop below 32 degrees.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

