El Paso is expecting to see more snow well into the overnight hours through Thursday morning as our first winter storm of the year moves across the region.

Over night lows forecast for Thursday morning.

Accumulations are expected to be around 2-4 inches of snow around the city, with temperatures struggling to make it out of the 30s Thursday afternoon.

While the precipitation is expected to move out by 11am Thursday, the brutally cold air is expected to linger through the weekend.

Overnight lows are expected to dip to the teens Thursday night and Friday night with afternoon highs staying more than 20 degrees below average on both days.

Our weather should warm to seasonal by Tuesday of next week.

