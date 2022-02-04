El Paso is expected to see one more night of below freezing overnight lows, before slowly warming back to seasonal.

Forecast for 02/04/2022

Make sure you are keeping your pets warm during these dangerously cold temperatures and make sure to keep your pipes covered as we see a few more nights of hard freezes.

A high pressure system is expected to take over, allowing for afternoon highs to bounce back to the 50s and eventually to the 60s.

A very weak cold front is expected to move through our area Saturday, which is what is expected to keep afternoon highs in the mid to low 40s.

Overnight lows are expected to stay below freezing for the next few nights.

It won’t be until next weekend that we expect to warm near 70 degrees and overnight lows dip to above freezing conditions.

