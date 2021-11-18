Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slowly warming before the next cold front hits

El Paso is expected to slowly warm to the upper 60s/low 70s Friday and Saturday respectively, before the next cold front hits and drops afternoon highs closer to seasonal.

Forecast for 11/18/2021

Expect windy conditions Sunday as the cold front moves through.

The next storm system is expected to arrive Tuesday, slowly producing rain chances Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

This means El Paso is expecting a chance for rain Thursday morning, with much cooler weather Thursday afternoon, which happens to be Thanksgiving day!

Chilly conditions are expected both Friday and Saturday of next week.

