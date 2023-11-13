EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso will be under a dome of high pressure, which is expected to warm temperatures into the 70s this week.

Thankfully, we expect to stay away from record highs, but we do expect to stay above average.

A storm system is expected to arrive this weekend, producing rain chances and slightly cooler weather this weekend.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.