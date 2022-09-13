EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso saw an inch and a half in the last 48 hours and while rain came down Tuesday, not much was registered at the airport.

Forecast for 09/13/2022

This wave of tropical moisture will continue to shift east throughout Wednesday morning into the afternoon hours, drying us out for the rest of the workweek.

Rain chances will be limited on Wednesday for the first part of the day, before we see dry conditions Thursday through the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s Wednesday and warming into the 90s Thursday through much of next week.

