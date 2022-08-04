Moisture begins to retreat west, while a high pressure system parks towards our east, keeping temperatures in the triple digits and rain chances drop.
We will slowly begin to dry out Friday, which should allow for our triple digit streak to continue for a bit longer. Rain chances begin to increase this weekend, with our best chances for rain Monday.
Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid to low 90s for much of next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
