EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to slowly warm back to the 60s and then 70s by next week.

For Veteran’s Day, expect highs in the low 60s with a slight chance for rain.

Better rain chances arrive Sunday and Monday with highs slowly warming to the 70s by Wednesday of next week.

