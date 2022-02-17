El Paso is expected to slowly warm near seasonal through the weekend.
Temperatures will slowly warm to the mid 60s and then eventually reach the 70s this Sunday.
Our next storm system is expected to produce back to back windy days throughout much of next week, with afternoon highs cooling to the mid 50s.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
