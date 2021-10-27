Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slow warming trend through Halloween

El Paso experienced a chilly afternoon Wednesday as a cold front moved through the day before.

A high pressure system will settle over the region, slowly warming us through the Halloween weekend.

As of now, Halloween is expected to be seasonal with afternoon highs in the upper 70s, calm winds and overnight lows expected in the upper 40s.

The next strong cold front is expected Wednesday, as highs could top out in the upper 60s Thursday.

