Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slow warming trend this week

Chilly weather took over Tuesday afternoon, after Monday’s cold front moved through the Borderland area.

Afternoon highs topped out in the low 60s in El Paso and upper 50s for the rest of the region on Tuesday.

As a high pressure system begins to slowly take over, afternoon highs will slowly warm.

Expect afternoon highs to stay below average for one more day, before hitting the low 70s Thursday through Sunday.

Veteran’s Day is expected to be beautiful weather-wise, with forecast highs in the upper 60s and light winds.

Another cold front is expected Monday, producing windy conditions and a slight cool down that afternoon.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: