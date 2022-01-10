Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slow warming trend this week

El Paso experienced a few snow flurries in East El Paso and Transmountain, while the rest of the city had light rain followed by very cold temperatures.

Forecast for 01/10/2021

The cold front that brought this wintry weather kept El Paso in the 40s all day long, with wind chills in the 30s.

A slow warming trend will kick in starting tomorrow, eventually warming to near 70 degrees Friday.

Slight chances for rain are possible as another cold front moves in Saturday.

Expect strong winds and a slight chance for rain Friday, with slightly better rain chances Saturday along with cooler weather.

