Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slow warming trend this week

Temperatures will slowly warm as a high pressure system takes over the region.

Afternoon highs are expected to top out in the low to mid 60s through Wednesday, before the next cold front begins to track toward our area.

This cold front is expected to arrive Christmas Eve, cooling afternoon highs to the low 50s.

Christmas Day is expected to be nice and calm with highs in the mid 50s and we will see an increase in cloud cover.

Strong winds will take over Saturday, as highs slowly begin to warm through the beginning of next week.

