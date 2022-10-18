EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is set to start warming back into the 70s and eventually back into the 80s this week.

Forecast for 10/18/2022

A high pressure system is expected to take over our area and dry out the region. Additionally, afternoon highs are expected to warm into the mid 70s Thursday and into the 80s Friday.

A cold front is expected to move through the area this weekend, producing strong winds both Saturday and Sunday.

Afternoon highs won’t drop until next week when temperatures cool to 70s degrees Monday and then into the 60s by Tuesday.

