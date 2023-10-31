EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expected to finally top out in the 60s during the afternoon hours as the cold air mass continues to push east.

A slow warming trend will kick in and warm us to the 80s by the end of the workweek.

Calm winds and dry weather will continue for the next 9 days.

