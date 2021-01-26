Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slow warming trend followed by a second storm system

El Paso saw snow, rain and strong winds across the area Tuesday.

Temperatures will plunge below freezing as the cold air from Tuesday’s cold front filters in.

Expect a hard freeze Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, before warming to the low 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Afternoon temperatures will slowly begin to warm to the low 60s Thursday and upper 60s Friday.

Strong winds are expected Friday evening as the next storm system arrives. This system will be associated with a cold front, which is expected to drop afternoon highs to the upper 50s Saturday, with continued windy conditions.

Expect temperatures to top out in the low 70s Tuesday of next week.

Forecast for 01/26/2021

