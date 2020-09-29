Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slow warming trend expected this week

A cold front swept through El Paso early Monday morning, creating strong winds and dropping the afternoon high to 76°.

This cool fall weather is not expected to last long, however.

In fact, a high pressure system has formed over the region and will warm the Sun City to the low 80s Tuesday, mid 80s Wednesday and low 90s Thursday.

This slow warming trend will last through much of next week.

The good news is we will stay dry with calm winds these next 9 days.

Enjoy the pleasant weather while it lasts!

