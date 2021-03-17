Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slow warming trend, before next strong wind event

El Paso saw a very pleasant Spring-like day Wednesday, after a strong wind event blew over the region Tuesday.

Forecast for 03/17/2021

Winds will remain relatively calm through the rest of the workweek with a slow warming trend kicking in, as a high pressure system takes over the Borderland Area.

A fairly strong cold front is expected to arrive Monday, producing strong winds and a drop in temperatures.

We expect a windy week next week as back to back cold fronts are forecast to hit the region.

