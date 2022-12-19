EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to slowly warm to the upper 50s/low 60s these next few days.

An Arctic air mass is expected to dive towards the Desert Southwest, bringing with it very cold temperatures.

We are expecting to see our coldest overnight low so far this season Thursday night with temperatures dipping into the low 20s/upper teens.

Winds will also be an issue, which is why we are warning about a significant wind chill factor Thursday night into Friday morning.

Stay warm and keep your furry friends indoors if possible. Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 12/19/2022

